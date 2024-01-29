Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.55. The company had a trading volume of 895,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,792. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

