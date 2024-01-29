Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $268.88. The company had a trading volume of 198,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,363. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.