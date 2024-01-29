Nano Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.71 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,407.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00158631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00558191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00394317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00168415 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

