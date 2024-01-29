NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.