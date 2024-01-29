NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
