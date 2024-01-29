NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

