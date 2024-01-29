Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,319.56

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,319.56 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

