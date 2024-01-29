Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $617.35 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

