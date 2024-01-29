NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 118,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

