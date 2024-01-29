NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.97 and last traded at $99.21. 398,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,412,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

