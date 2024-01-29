Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 763.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $573.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.