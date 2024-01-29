Netrum (NTR) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $24.90 or 0.00059508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and $80.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.89992777 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $80.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.