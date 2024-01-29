Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.80

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.80 and last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.