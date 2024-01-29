NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 0.7 %

NURO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.