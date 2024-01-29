New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

NMFC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,015. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

