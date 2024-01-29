NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

