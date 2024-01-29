NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

