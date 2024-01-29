NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after buying an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

