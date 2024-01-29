NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after buying an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after buying an additional 301,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,612,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 162.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

