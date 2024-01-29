Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 528 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

PGR opened at $180.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

