Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 616 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 769,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 658.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

