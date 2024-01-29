Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

