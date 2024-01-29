Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.