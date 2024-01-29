Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

