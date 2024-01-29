Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $578,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $883.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $565.22 and a 1 year high of $883.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.24.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

