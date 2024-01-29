Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.