Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

