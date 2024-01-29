Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $339.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

