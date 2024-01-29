Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ROP opened at $549.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $554.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.12.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

