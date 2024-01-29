Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,267.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,051.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

