Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 142 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,327,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

