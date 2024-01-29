Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.17

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 815764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NMR

Nomura Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nomura by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 167.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.