Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.17

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 815764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
NMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nomura Stock Up 2.2 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
