Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for about 4.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Nordstrom worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. 2,587,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

