Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 855,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,332,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

