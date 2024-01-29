Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $311.77 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

