Northeast Bank (NBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Northeast Bank stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

