NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 845,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,030,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

SMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $666.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

