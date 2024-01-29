Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $62,421,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $82,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

