Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 49.5% in January

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $199,841.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $199,841.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,625,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

JGH opened at $12.26 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

