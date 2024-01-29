NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

