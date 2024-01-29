Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 205,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTLY

Oatly Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.