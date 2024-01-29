Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:ORIT)

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.11) on Monday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 80.30 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.91. The company has a market capitalization of £493.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4,450.00 and a beta of 0.16.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

