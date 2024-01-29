Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $51.93. 1,749,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

