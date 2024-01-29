Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 8,101 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,073,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock remained flat at $22.71 on Monday. 86,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,746. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

