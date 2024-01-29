Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $426.26. 25,460,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,145,480. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.96.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

