Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.12. 165,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

