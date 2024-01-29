OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $94.07 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $94.07 million and $12.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00083660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001429 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

