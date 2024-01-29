On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.04) on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.19 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,673.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 36,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($65,767.47). Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

