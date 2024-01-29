OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

