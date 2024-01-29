OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OMF opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on OneMain
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneMain
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.