ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 890,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,553. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

